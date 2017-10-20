Player of Week: Ben Johnson

October 20th, 2017

Ben Johnson is another young man that makes longtime coach Art Kilborn feel “very good about coaching.”

Ben has played for the Lake Region varsity golf team the past four years.

“He has been a valuable member of this year’s team. Selected captain unanimously by his peers, he became the spokesman for the team,” Coach Kilborn said. “Ben announced the players for each home match and went over the rules as they applied to our golf course.”

Coach Kilborn described the Laker senior as “a very affable young man who leads by example.”

“Ben would practice diligently on his game and transferred that mindset to his teammates,” Coach Kilborn added.

In recognition of his strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Ben is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed T-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The Johnson File

Name: Ben Johnson

Year in School: Senior

Hometown: Bridgton

Parents: Julie and Barry Johnson

Sports you play: Golf and track

School organizations: Student Council

School honors: National Honor Society

Why did you choose to play golf? My freshman year, I wanted to try something new.

What is the most difficult part of the game? Trying to stay focused and keep calm.

What do you enjoy the most about golf? Just being out on the course.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? I need to work on staying focused on each of my shots to help improve my game and lower my score.

Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important because we need to work together to keep the team morale high so we all compete well.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? My coach has really helped me improve my golf game and etiquette on the course.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I want to be viewed as the athlete that works hard and helps his teammates improve their game.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? Going up to the course and playing nine holes with my buddies.