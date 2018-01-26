Player of the Week: Mindy Murphy

January 26th, 2018

Mindy Murphy brings a lot of dedication and hard work to the Lake Region varsity cheerleading squad.

“Mindy is currently working on her backhand spring and she continues to push herself to the last minute of practice,” Coach Brittany Perreault said. “She has a great attitude and she pushes herself and others to be better. Thank you Mindy for being such an amazing athlete!”

In recognition of her strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Mindy is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed t-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The Murphy File

Name: Mindy Murphy

Year in School: Junior

Hometown: Bridgton

Parents: Kevin Murphy and Karla Swanson-Murphy

Sports you play: Soccer, cheering

School organizations: Varsity Club

Why did you choose to cheer? I chose to do cheering because I had one cheer with my coach when I was little and I love to dance, so I gave it a try. I love cheering What is the most difficult part? Stunting. Stunting is definitely the hardest part of cheering. You have to make sure you keep yourself calm while doing it. I do not! I have to work on that! What do you enjoy the most about the sport? I enjoy having a cheer family who you know is there for you. I love being with the girls. They make everything amazing. They make the experience amazing! What do you feel you need to work on? I need to work on breathing when stunting, and trusting that I can do a round-off handspring. I need to work on it because when you get stunts, when it hits, it feels amazing. Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important in cheering because if one person doesn’t help hold one person up then it collapses! The flyer always needs to feel supported and safe and if she doesn’t, we are not working as a team. What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? My coach is always there to support me, whether I need to calm down and breathe after a stunt or tumbling, or I just need a friend to talk to. Britt is always there! Knowing that you have an amazing coach that is always there for you is an amazing feeling. How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I want people to view me as a hardworking, supporting and brave athlete. People tell me that I’m really aggressive and it’s amazing, but never mess with me whether I’m on the field or the mat, because I’m in the zone! Also, people don’t want to get on my bad side at school, but that’s because I have a reputation on the field. Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? The thing I will remember most is that whether I played soccer or cheer, my team is always my #1 priority and family. Having a great relationship with my teammates is the most important thing to me.