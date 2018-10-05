Player of the Week: Katelyn Bennett

October 5th, 2018

Katelyn Bennett may have been a late arrival to the Lake Region varsity cheerleading squad, but she’s certainly been a welcomed addition.

“Katelyn joined later in the season and has shown nothing but dedication to be on this team. She goes home and works on new cheers that we learn at practice and works them until she knows them,” Laker Coach Brittany Perreault said. “To say I’m impressed by Katelyn is an understatement. Thank you (Katelyn) for being a part of our team. I hope you’re having as much fun as I am!”

In recognition of her strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Katelyn is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed T-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The Bennett File

Name: Katelyn Bennett

Year in School: Freshman

Hometown: Lewiston

Parent: Katheryn Barrett

Sports you play: Cheerleading

School organizations: Yearbook

Why did you choose to cheerlead? I did cheerleading when I was younger, and it was just a lot of fun.

What is the most difficult part of cheering? Remembering everything, and doing everything correctly.

What do you enjoy the most about cheering? That our team is close and we work hard and always help out each other.

What do you feel you need to work on? My back-hand spring because I don’t quite have it yet and I need it to do winter cheering.

Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important because that is what it takes to make a team.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? They haven’t let me give up and they’ve helped me get better.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I want to be viewed as someone who didn’t give up and worked to get better.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? That we had fun, we didn’t give up and we worked together.