Player of the Week: Ina Guzja

June 15th, 2017

Ina Guzja competed in her first Lake Region sport this winter and emerged as an impactful member of the track & field team.

“Ina has been one of our top sprinters, javelin throwers and long jumpers. She has placed in each discipline at meets during the season,” LR Coach Mark Snow said. “I find this very impressive for someone so new to the sport. Ina has great enthusiasm and when setting a PR, she is one of the most exuberant athletes I have coached. Her support of teammates is unparalleled.”

In recognition of her strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Ina is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed T-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The Guzja File

Name: Ina Guzja

Year in School: Senior

Hometown: Naples

Parents: Saimir and Ornela Guzja

Sports you play: Indoor track & field, outdoor track & field

School organizations: Student Cabinet and Student Council

School honors: Honors

Why did you choose to compete in track & field? I chose to do this sport because my friends, who were in it, wanted me to join, and I thought it would be a great way to end my final year in school by doing a sport

What is the most difficult part of the sport? Placing during meets because everyone else is trying to do the same thing, and trying their hardest, as well.

What do you enjoy the most about track & field? I love being with my teammates, hanging out before and during practices, and how I can act totally silly and goofy to brighten their day.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? I need to work on trying to use blocks and not fall when using them. I also need to work on my footing when throwing javelin so I can throw it farther.

Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important because everybody needs to put in their effort to achieve a goal. Without teamwork, things would never get done.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? My coaches have pushed me to achieve more than I thought I could get out of myself, even if some ways they have done it are unorthodox (Coach Caron making fun of me because I didn’t know how to throw a javelin in front of the other teams during my first outdoor meet). They have taught me to be a better person, and that if you want something done, you work hard to get it.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I want to be viewed as a positive and happy athlete, that you don’t always need to be serious in sports, they are about having fun. When thinking of fun in sports, I want people to think of me, and smile!

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? I will never forget the meets and bus rides I had with my teammates. I will also never forget the bonds and friendships I’ve created with my teammates because now even though I am graduating, I will never regret having my friends legitimately sign my name up for track.