Player of the Week: Emily Lake

May 12th, 2017

Emily Lake is one of the kindest and most unselfish girls on the Lake Region varsity girls’ lacrosse team, according to head coach David Keenan.

“She loves playing goalie, but recently switched to defense simply because the team needed her to fill one of the lower defensive positions due to injuries,” Coach Keenan said. “Emily has always been very supportive of her teammates and this year she has even been helping the coaches with the middle school and youth teams.”

Emily is a three-sport athlete that also excels in the classroom and is joy to coach, Keenan added.

In recognition of her strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Emily is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed T-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The Lake File

Name: Emily Lake

Year in School: Sophomore

Hometown: Naples

Parents: Beth and Jeff Lake

Sports you play: Soccer, basketball, lacrosse

School organizations: Varsity Club

School honors: National Honor Society, all Honors/High Honors

Why did you choose to play lacrosse? I started playing in third grade. Then, it was mostly because I wasn’t playing a spring sport, but now it’s because I have made so many friends and I love the sport.

What is the most difficult part of the game? For me it’s the head game, especially if I am in goal. The second the other team is in your head you’re toast.

What do you enjoy the most about lacrosse? I enjoy the action on the field. It is never boring on the field like some sports. There is always something going on no matter what.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? I need to work on my ability to be ready for change. Last year, we lost three senior defenders and this spring we lost a few to injury. I (as a goalie) was asked to play defense, which I really need to work on.

Why is teamwork important? Without teamwork, there is no team. Lacrosse is not a one-man job. Everyone plays defense and everyone plays offense.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? I have had Coach Keenan as a coach my entire lacrosse career. During the spring, I probably spend more time with him than my own family. He is always there for you no matter what.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I would want people to view me as an athlete who will do anything for the team.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? The fun I had with friends on and off the field.