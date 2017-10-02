Player of the Week: Andrew Douglass

October 2nd, 2017

Andrew Douglass didn’t start his senior football season quite like he wanted.

He started the season with an ankle injury that he fought through and subsequently accepted a reduced role that put him primarily on the offensive side of the ball.

“He has had great practices that have allowed him to develop his running technique, which is largely responsible for his strong running style and results.” Lake Region varsity football coach Brian Jahna said.

Andrew rushed for 171 yards against Gray-New Gloucester and helped established positive momentum and confidence in the entire team as the Lakers rolled past the Patriots 25-0 to spoil G-NG’s Homecoming game.

“He always has a smile on his face, responds well to coaching and is open to learning finer details of his position,” Coach Jahna added. “Andrew also provides strong senior leadership that provides strength to the overall football program.”

In recognition of his strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Andrew is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.”

Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed T-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The Doglass File

Name: Andrew Douglass

Year in School: Senior

Hometown: Bridgton

Parents: Melissa and Jeff Douglass

Sports you play: Basketball, football, baseball

School organizations: Varsity Club

Why did you choose to play football? Because I love the game of football.

What is the most difficult part of the sport? Staying focused during the game.

What do you enjoy the most? Scoring touchdowns.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? I need to work on my footwork because if I have faster feet then I can make my moves faster.

Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important because if you don’t work together as a team, you will accomplish nothing.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? They have pushed me to get better every practice and every opportunity I can.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I want be viewed as a three-sport athlete.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? I think I will remember this football season more than anything because we are doing something different with Lake Region football. I believe we can put up the most wins in Lake Region football history!