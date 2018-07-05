Old Home Days open tonight

July 5th, 2018

HARRISON — It may be summer, but the Christmas in Harrison folks will be looking to bring fair cheer and work to help local groups.

The Christmas in Harrison folks will be running the big food booth at Old Home Days along with the raffle booth and Duck Race to help raise funds for three favorite Harrison charities, July 5-7. The food booth at Old Home Days will have all the favorites including hamburgers, cheeseburgers and chicken strips along with the awesome hand-cut fresh fries and sausage, pepper & onions. You’ll want to stop at the raffle booth for a chance at over 100 raffles and a number for the duck race on Saturday, where you could win awesome cash prizes, up to $2,000 in the 50/50 race!

All proceeds will benefit raising funds for Christmas in Harrison, Harrison Food Bank and Harrison’s Christmas for Kids.

Old Home Days notes

Old Home Days in Harrison is Thursday, July 5 through Saturday, July 7, brought by The Harrison Friendly Riders Snowmobile Club. This year’s midway will feature Kavanaugh Amusements. Advance ride tickets are available at the Harrison General Store and the Village Tie Up. They are $5 for a strip of five. Each advance ride ticket is good for one ride regardless of what the sign says at the ride.

Nightly entertainment has been booked. All bands start at 7 p.m. The lineup is:

Thursday, July 5, Hurricane Mountain

Friday, July 6, Whiskey Militia

Saturday, July 7, The Bruce Marshall Group

The Grand Parade will kickoff at from Depot Street on Saturday, July 7. Registration for the parade begins at 9 a.m. on the north end of Depot Street. If you would like your entry announced as you pass through the center of town, please bring a brief write-up containing the details.

The public breakfast is Saturday, July 7 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the United Parish Congregational Church, 77 Main Street, across the street from Crystal Lake Park. As always, the menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage patties, hash brown potatoes, fresh fruit cup, coffee cake, muffins, coffee, tea, and orange juice. There is no set price for the breakfast, but donations are most welcome. Bring your family, friends and neighbors.

At the same time, the Patchwork Piecemakers will be displaying children’s quilts upstairs in the sanctuary. The Piecemakers gather every Wednesday morning at the church to work on the quilts that are given to the patients at the Barbara Bush Children’s Area of Maine Medical Center in Portland. There is no charge for the quilt show, but any donations will help the Piecemakers to purchase supplies to make more quilts.