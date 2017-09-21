Manager pay out

September 21st, 2017

CORRECTION — There was a numerological error in the article entitled, “Accrued vacation time puts dent in account,” which appeared in the Sept. 7 edition of The Bridgton News.

While watching the video of the Sept. 1 special meeting of the Naples Board of Selectmen, the reporter incorrectly heard $19,217 when in fact the chairman had said $9,217. That was the amount being taken from the sick leave account.

The correct amount of the total payout to the town manager is $25,511.

It was not discussed during the board meeting, but former Naples Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak declined approximately $5,000 worth of vacation time saying it was “excessive and not in line with what was expected of my employment.” Additionally, Paraschak provided selectmen with recommendations on “creating a refined yet still competitive contract for the town with the next town manager.”

The Bridgton News apologizes for any confusion this error may have caused.