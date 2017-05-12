Holiday closures bring out ‘trashy’ attitude

May 12th, 2017

By Dawn De Busk

Staff Writer

CASCO — In an effort to save money from the cost of overtime pay, the Casco-Naples Transfer Station and Bulky Waste Facility reduced its hours.

For example, since the transfer site and bulky waste facility are only open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and during the weekend, a Tuesday after Easter would turn into closure.

The holiday closures must have caught some area residents by surprise. It can be annoying to load up all the household trash in the vehicle, only to find the gate locked at the transfer station.

“We got complaints about the closures,” Casco Town Manager Dave Morton said.

“People were upset and some people, who were ignorant, were throwing trash on the ground there,” he said. “The upset people we can deal with. But, the ignorant people’s” actions left staff with a big mess to clean up.

The issue of closures came up during the meeting of the Casco-Naples Transfer Station Council, which met twice in April.

“We changed the hours to make it easier for folks,” Morton said. “We changed that so that we can pay overtime to staff and make sure when the holidays fall that we can staff at least the household collection area during the day.”

“We still won’t be open on major holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas and the Fourth of July,” he said.

“The issue was providing equity to the folks who work there in terms of having the holidays off. We are trying to make it work for the most people we can — in the least costly manner,” he said. “That was why we originally cut back the hours — for cost savings.”

Morton said he typically recommends that people check the town’s website to see if the transfer station and bulky waste facility are open.

“The closings are posted on a bulletin board there, as well, but most people don’t look at it,” he said.