Fryeburg Academy fall sport start dates; parents’ meeting

August 10th, 2018

High school sports start next week!

Fryeburg Academy fall sports teams open practices on Monday, Aug. 13! Athletic Director Sue Thurston reminds all athletes that they must have proof of an updated physical on file and a signed copy of the form located inside the Athletic Handbook. Proof of insurance is required for participation under the Maine Principals Association. All forms are on the Fryeburg Academy website or can picked up outside the athletic office.

Practice schedule:

Boys’ Soccer from 7 to 9 a.m., game field; and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Howe Street Field (will be modified for Wednesday p.m.)

Cross Country from 7 to 9 a.m. Meet in the fieldhouse lobby

Field Hockey from 8 a.m. to noon at the Fryeburg Recreation Complex — includes being coaches at the

youth camp; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Fryeburg Recreation Complex

Football from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., meet in the Varsity Locker Room; 5 to 7 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer from 7 to 8 a.m. at Howe Street Fields; 5 to 7 p.m. at Game Field

Golf from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lake Kezar Country Club

Mountain Bike, information to be announced and posted on the Fryeburg Academy Athletics FB page as soon it becomes available. The actual season starts when school opens, but coaches will lead some rides. All paperwork must be in to ride with the coaches.

Just for the Parents

Monday, Aug. 13, meeting for “New to Academy Athletics” parents/caregivers at 7:15 a.m. in the gym conference room. Just a quick chance to meet those new and prepare for what to expect in the first few weeks! Come with all the questions you think you should have the answers to! Learn where schedules are, how events are cancelled, what “night games” mean, the roles of different people on campus around athletics and academic support. It’s a whole new world in high school!

Wednesday, Aug. 15, All Sport Parents’ Night at 6:30 p.m. in the library. First, presentation of general information and introduction to the Raider Booster Club. At 7 p.m., Claudine Emerson, a social worker and substance abuse coordinator from Gorham High School, will present an open-to-all forum on the newest of drugs to target kids, vaping and juuling. Claudine has done a lot of research around the tools, tricks and issues around this newest attack on young people. Her presentation will include more basic information about the different types of “E-cigarette,” which include juuls and pods, Box Mods, and vape pens with e-juices, and how to identify each. Her presentation will be open to the public, as well.

After Claudine finishes, attendees will use classrooms in the library to meet coaches of each sport and hear directly from them.