Filings in: Candidates on local ballots

April 20th, 2018

By Dawn De Busk

Staff Writer

RAYMOND — April 13 was the deadline for nomination papers to be turned in to town offices in the region.

The towns of Raymond and Casco could have some lively races with more than one person running for some vacant seats.

Regional School Unit No. 14 Board of Directors has some new faces after incumbent Diana Froisland chose not to run for the position this year.

“We actually have two people running. It is really exciting,” said Raymond Town Clerk Sue Look.

Those seeking the three-year term with the RSU 14 School Board are Katie Levielle and Jacob Stoddard.

There is plenty of room available on the Raymond Budget Finance Committee, and just enough people running that each candidate will be seated.

In addition to a trio of three-year terms, there is also a two-year term on the budget committee.

The two-year term was vacant because “there was an empty seat after the last election that the board of selectmen chose not to fill,” Look said.

Incumbent Robert “Bob” Gosslin, Sheila Bourque and Kevin Oliver are the three Raymond residents willing to serve on the budget committee. Crystal Rogers submitted her nomination papers for the two-year budget committee term.

There is one candidate for the one opening at the Raymond Board of Selectmen’s table.

Marshall Bullock, who is currently the chairman of the Budget Finance Committee, has set his sights on the three-year selectman seat, Look said.

While Raymond residents will have some options when casting their vote for school board representative, Casco residents also will have a couple candidates to choose in the local selectmen’s race.

Casco: In the Town of Casco, incumbent Grant Plummer is running against Robert MacDonald Jr. for the three-year term with the Casco Board of Selectman.

“Grant [Plummer] took out papers for the seat he has,” Casco Deputy Clerk Penny Bean said.

Eric Dibner is the sole candidate for the Casco Open Space Commission. Dibner mentioned his plans to run for the open space seat at a recent selectmen’s meeting.

Additionally, there is one three-year term with the School Administrative District (SAD) 61 Board of Directors. Tuan Njuyen is seeking that position.

The towns of Raymond and Casco hold their elections on June 12, the second Tuesday in June, a date which coincides with the state primary.

Naples: However, the Town of Naples holds its local election on the same date as the school budget vote — on May 22.

The Naples Planning Board has two vacant seats and three residents hoping to be seated.

Incumbent and planning board Chairman Larry Anton is running against Stephen P. Smith and Robert Fogg.

In the selectmen’s race, incumbents Jim Turpin and Rich Cebra are running unopposed.

Beth Chaplin is also running unopposed for a three-year term with the SAD 61 School Board.

Bridgton: In Bridgton, the race for two three-year seats on the board of selectmen includes incumbent Robert McHatton Sr. along with Liston (Lee) Eastman, Carmen Lone and Jacqueline Frye.

Seeking election to the Planning Board are Dee Miller and Catherine Pinkham for three-year terms (two seats open); and Charles (Ken) Gibbs and Diane M. Paul, seeking the one two-year term. There is no candidate for the three-year planning board alternate seat.

Seeking re-election to the SAD 61 School Board is Karla Swanson-Murphy; there is no candidate for the second open seat.

Todd Perreault is seeking election as a Bridgton Water District Board of Trustee member (three-year term).

Harrison: For selectmen three-year term, Henry Dumont, Achille Belanger and Penny Bean.

For planning board, three-year term, Elizabeth Perron and James Dayton.

For appeals board, five-year term, John Strickland.

For SAD 17 School Board, three-year term, Albert Lisowski; one-year term, Kathleen Laplante.