Cause of N.B. home fire unknown

October 20th, 2017

“The guys did a phenomenal job. It was a lot of hard work.”

Bridgton Fire Chief Steve Fay commended his squad members and firefighters from over a dozen surrounding departments in battling a blaze at a North Bridgton home Tuesday afternoon.

Painters at the home at 16 Merriweather Lane called in the fire at 2:14 p.m. The 2½-story-home was unoccupied at the time.

“We were able to contain the fire in the attic,” Chief Fay said. “We cut two holes, one to vent and the other to run a rotating nozzle inside, which knocked down a bulk of the fire. We cut another small hole to catch the fire before it ran onto the ridge. The whole operation went well.”

It took nearly three hours to get the fire under control. There were no injuries.

“We had firefighters come in from as far away as Standish. It’s the same everywhere. There’s not a lot of available personnel, so we need help from the outside,” Chief Fay added.

An investigator from the state Fire Marshal’s office was on the scene Tuesday, but at press time, Chief Fay reported that the cause of the blaze had yet to be determined. — WER