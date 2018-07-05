Teens injured in early morning crash, FPD expect criminal charges to be filed

July 5th, 2018

FRYEBURG — Five teens were injured early last Friday morning when the car they were riding in struck a tree off Haley Town Road in Fryeburg.

Fryeburg Police, Fire and Rescue responded to Haley Town Road just after 3:30 a.m. for a motor vehicle crash involving eight juveniles. The white 1999 Cadillac Escalade was being driven by an unlicensed 15-year-old female. Police say the vehicle was taken without permission from a residence on Meadow Lane in Fryeburg before the operator proceeded to pick up several friends before crashing into a tree.

“This crash is still under investigation. Speed coupled with driver inattention and experience appear to be causing factors. The occupants are extremely fortunate to be alive today,” Fryeburg Chief of Police Joshua Potvin said. “Several criminal charges are most likely forthcoming.”

All occupants initially fled the scene on foot into the woods before being located by Fryeburg police officers. Two of the juveniles were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for non-life-threatening injuries. Three other passengers were treated on scene and released.

The names of the driver and occupants were not released (at this time) due to their age, Chief Potvin. As of Monday afternoon, the chief had no update on the incident.