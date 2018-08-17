Police chiefs await causes of deaths

August 17th, 2018

Local police chiefs expect it will take several weeks to learn what caused the deaths of two men — one found on the beach of the Saco River, the other an apparent drowning victim in Long Lake.

Fryeburg Chief Joshua Potvin told The News Tuesday to check back in a couple of weeks regarding the death of 27-year-old Dylan Szabad of Nashua, N.H. First responders found Szabad, who was on a camping and canoeing trip with friends, deceased after being sent near mile 14 of the Saco River at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5.

On a GoFundMe page, Szabad is described by friend Peter O. Peloquin (who created the page to raise funds to cover funeral costs with any remaining money to go into an account for Szabad’s son) as an “accomplished blue grass flat picker” and “singer/songwriter…(with) a heart of gold and a vigor for life revived by the birth of his son 2½ years ago.”

Jansen Jeffreys wrote, “Dylan was extremely talented and opened a lot of people’s eyes to a different style of music that they would otherwise not have heard. Even with all that talent, he would sit down and play with a novice player and teach. That, in itself, will keep his legacy and music alive.”

His style was described as “authentic Appalachian and traditional American folk.

As of Tuesday, the fund drive had reached $3,877 in seven days — the goal was $2,500.

Meanwhile, Bridgton Chief Rick Stillman told The News that the state’s Medical Examiner’s Office will release a cause of death of Stephen Bricault after they get toxicology results, “which could be many weeks away.”

Bricault, 42, of Naples was swimming off of Plummers Landing in Long Lake in Bridgton last Wednesday evening when he drowned. Officials say Bricault was with his girlfriend at the time of the incident just before 7:30 p.m.

Fire officials learned that the couple had been swimming together and became separated after leaving a sandbar and apparently swimming back towards shore. Bridgton Fire Chief Steve Fay said the girlfriend informed first responders at the scene that before Bricault went under, she asked him where his hat was.

“He shook his head and slipped below the surface,” said Chief Fay, who quoted the police report. “She didn’t see him any longer. That’s when she called 9-1-1.”

Officials say Bricault was about 50 feet from the shoreline and about 25 feet away from a dock. Water depth was estimated at eight to 12 feet. The body was recovered in a short period of time, but attempts to revive Bricault were unsuccessful. Officials say alcohol may have been a factor in the drowning.