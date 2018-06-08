Player of the Week: Brooke Harriman

June 8th, 2018

Brooke Harriman has stepped up her game.

As a captain, she has shed her shyness and has emerged as a leader of the Lake Region softball team.

As a player, Brooke is reaching a potential the coaching staff saw when she arrived as a starting shortstop her freshmen year.

“After some struggles last year, Brooke has been the power hitter we expected to see. She has delivered several big hits this season, and has also displayed the ability to take the ball deep,” Lake Region head coach Wayne Rivet said. “She showed that level of confidence Tuesday when she crushed a double to the leftfield fence to get us on the scoreboard against Greely. That hit put some life into our offense.”

Yet, maybe Brooke’s greatest contribution to the program this spring has been her drive to improve her overall game and do whatever it takes to help her team.

“We lost our starting catcher to a family event, and Brooke stepped right in and did a tremendous job. It was short notice and in a big spot — we needed to win the final two games to get into the playoffs (unfortunately, that didn’t work out) — yet Brooke was amazing. She stayed late after practice taking extra balls in the dirt, knowing we might need a stop at a key moment and she didn’t want to let her team down,” Coach Rivet said. “Her willingness to put the team first, and her toughness to stay in the game Tuesday despite a sprained thumb earned Brooke the Player of the Week honor.”

In recognition of her hard work, dedication and commitment to his team, Brooke has been selected by the Lake Region Athletic Boosters as the Hancock Lumber Player of the Week.

Athletes selected for this honor receive a specially-designed t-shirt donated by Hancock Lumber.

The Harriman File

Athlete: Brooke Harriman

Year in School: Junior

Hometown: Sebago

Parents: Christopher and Maureen Harriman

Sports you play: Soccer, basketball, softball

School organizations: Varsity Club, Interact Club

Why did you choose to play softball? I’ve been playing since I was a little kid. I’ve always enjoyed it.

What is the most difficult part of the game? The low points are the most difficult part of the game. It could be an inning, where one bad play leads to another and just down spirals into something that’s hard to get out of.

What do you enjoy the most about softball? My teammates are the most enjoyable part of the sport. They’re so supportive and kind. The game wouldn’t be the same without them.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? I need to work on my confidence. That’s the one thing that the team struggled with this year, but we’ve improved so much.

Why is teamwork important? It is so hard to get things accomplished if the team isn’t working as a whole. All of the players have something to offer and it is amazing to see the outcome when everyone is on the same page.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? Each coach has impacted me one way or another, but one thing that they all have given me is so much more than knowledge about the sport.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I want and hope people see me as a hardworking athlete. For kids, I hope watching high school sports and seeing their favorite player makes them want to pursue sports themselves.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? I will remember all of the memories that I’ve made, the friendships and the support of the community.