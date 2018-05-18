Player of the Week: Aisley Sturk

May 18th, 2018

Aisley Sturk has always been a solid lacrosse player, especially on defense.

“But this season, as a senior, Aisley has become even more dominant on defense, as well as being a playmaker on offense,” Lake Region varsity girls’ lacrosse head coach David Keenan said. “Aisley is a gifted student/athlete and one of the nicest girls on the team.”

In recognition of her hard work, dedication and commitment to her team, Aisley has been selected as the Lake Region Athletic Boosters and Hancock Lumber Player of the Week.

Athletes selected for this honor receive a specially-designed T-shirt donated by Hancock Lumber.

The Sturk File

Athlete: Aisley Sturk

Year in School: Senior

Hometown: Casco

Parents: Asako and Joshua Sturk

Sports you play: Soccer, basketball, lacrosse

Why did you choose to play lacrosse? I love the people who play and lacrosse is like all my sports combined.

What is the most difficult part of the game? Being focused and staying pumped up.

What do you enjoy the most about lacrosse? The speed change. It can be both a calm and relaxing sport as much as an

adrenaline-filled, fast-paced chase.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? Having self-confidence and shooting. I need to try to be more of a threat on the field.

Why is teamwork important? It’s the best way to make yourself and others better.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? They’ve taught me to not give up in general, but more importantly, not to give up on others.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? Not as the best player, but as a good supporting player.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? How weird my teammates and I are and the nonsense conversations that we had.