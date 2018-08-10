NH man found dead on beach

August 10th, 2018

FRYEBURG — The cause of death of a 27-year-old New Hampshire man found on the beach on the Saco River Sunday remains unclear.

Dylan Szabad of Nashua, N.H. was deceased on the beach by the time first responders reached him early Sunday morning. At about 7:45 a.m., Fryeburg police officers deployed an airboat and responded along with Fryeburg Rescue paramedics to a 9-1-1 call regarding a medical emergency near mile 14 of the Saco River.

Cause of death and additional details are not being released at this time, Fryeburg Chief of Police Joshua Potvin said Monday in a press release.

The Maine Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause of death.