Naples town beach caretakers resign

April 13th, 2018

By Dawn De Busk

Staff Writer

NAPLES — The caretakers of the Naples Town Beach have stepped down from the seasonal position they have held for several summers.

The Town of Naples will be advertising the caretaker position for the Town Beach, also known as Kent’s Landing. The job goes from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

On Monday, Naples Town Manager John Hawley announced that he had received the resignation notice from Town Beach caretakers Andy and Connie Madura. The couple was formally resigning from the seasonal position with the town.

“Connie and Andy Madura tendered their resignation today and won’t be doing it this summer,” Hawley said.

Chairman Jim Grattelo asked if they listed a reason for their resignation.

Hawley said, “Yeah, but I would rather not say.”

On Tuesday evening, Andy Madura declined to comment on the resignation.

Madura and his wife Connie were present at the board meeting on March 26. At the time, the agreement for the town beach caretaker position was not renewed because it was still under review by the Naples Recreation Committee, which is combined with the Naples Land Use Committee.

On March 26, the item was tabled by the selectmen.

During Monday’s meeting, it was tabled again.

“We have had this item before us twice” Chairman Grattelo said. “The Recreation Committee has kicked the can across the table twice.”

During the discussion, Hawley sought some input from the board on how the caretaker position was created as well as how to go about filling the vacancy.

“I would assume there was a value put on the service in exchange for free rent. I know there have been concerns by the recreation committee that they weren’t getting value. I would rather make changes after knowing that,” Hawley said.

Selectman Bob Caron II spoke.

“It is hard to put a dollar value on it [without knowing] how many hours they put in to take care of the public beach,” he said.

“We should address it with John [Hawley]. Go through the [caretaker’s contract] line item by line item,” Caron said, adding he had not attended the last two recreation committee meetings and could not comment on what was discussed.

“Now, I don’t have anyone for this position,” Hawley said.

Caron provided a suggestion.

“We post the job as it is, as it is written. The committee looks at it this summer for approval from 2019 going forward. Right now, we make it for one year,” Caron said.