Naples takes time to evaluate marine safety

July 20th, 2018

By Dawn De Busk

Staff Writer

NAPLES – Longtime Naples Harbor Master Bill Callahan retired this year. With his retirement comes the appropriate timing to scope out the needs of the Town of Naples’ Marine Safety Department.

Deputy Harbor Master Ron Terciak worked alongside Callahan and stepped into the lead position this summer.

Terciak “is the acting harbor master at the time, while we continue to look at the Marine Safety program to determine the direction we want to take,” Naples Town Manager John Hawley said this week.

“Anytime there is a change in leadership, it gives us an opportunity to evaluate the program,” Hawley said.

“Right now, we are looking at the level of training, certifications required, the level of authority, and the jurisdiction,” he said.

Did Callahan pass on any words of wisdom or provide recommendations about the department?

“Bill said we had a good bunch of volunteers,” Hawley said.

During the annual town meeting in June, a few residents expressed concerns about law enforcement patrolling the lakes since it seems like there has been an increase in the number of motorized boats.

“That is another reason we are looking at it,” Hawley said.

“We might want to expand on the program,” he said. “Maybe spend a little more money in next year’s budget to allow for more patrol, more inspections and enforcement.”