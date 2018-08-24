Naples accused of voting fraud

August 24th, 2018

NAPLES — An unnamed Naples resident sent a letter to the Maine State Governor’s office and to the Maine Department of the Secretary of State Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions, regarding voting fraud in the town.

That same letter was received by the town staff. The letter was acknowledged, but it was not read during the Naples Board of Selectmen meeting in mid-August.

“Since there is an inquiry going on, it is being investigated, the Town of Naples cannot respond or make the letter public at this time,” Chairman Jim Grattelo said.

Naples Town Manager John Hawley confirmed that the resident had concerns about election fraud, and the matter was being handled by the Secretary of State.

— DD