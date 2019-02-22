‘Jump’ nets shelter over $19,000

February 22nd, 2019

FREEZING FOR A VERY GOOD REASON — Some 73 “jumpers” braved the icy water at Highland Lake Beach in Bridgton at the 17th annual Freezing for a Reason benefit for Harvest Hills Animal Shelter. The “jump” was a major component of Bridgton’s Winter Carnival festivities. Shelter officials report that the jump raised over $19,000 in cash and product donations. Fryeburg Veterinary Hospital, which again featured a team of jumpers, was the top fundraiser. Harvest Hills thanks the following sponsors: Fryeburg Veterinary Hospital, Khiel Logging, Key Bank, White Mountain Winery, Paris Farmers Union, B&L Oil, Olde Mill Tavern, Maine Veterinary Medical Center, Four Your Paws Only, Pet Rendevous, True North Veterinary Hospital, Double T Fence, Macdonald Motors and Telling Tails. Thanks also go to goodie bag sponsors: Old Navy, Fryeburg Veterinary Hospital, Maine Veterinary Medical Center and Maine Street Graphics. (Rivet Photos)