Highland Lake Beach reopened

July 31st, 2018

Highland Lake Beach in Bridgton was reopened Wednesday after town officials received test results from the Paris Utility District indicating the water's e.coliform count was well below the acceptable limit. The beach was open for swimming immediately.

Highland Lake Beach was closed Tuesday due to an unacceptable e coli level. The following notice appeared on the Town of Bridgton website:

Highland Lake Beach Closing

Town of Bridgton

Tuesday, July 31st,

Testing performed on 7/30 has indicated an e.coliform count above the acceptable limit at Highland Lake Beach. We will be closing Highland Lake Beach immediately to swimming and will be moving the swimming lessons that are normally held at Highland Lake Beach to Salmon Point. Highland Lake Beach will remain open for picnicking and the boat launch will also stay open. The Town sent out samples to be tested today and will post the results of the testing once we receive them. An update will be posted on Facebook and our website by the end of the day tomorrow.

As of now, the cause of the high e.coliform count remains unknown but local fowl and low water levels may have played a role.