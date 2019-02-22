First reading of Naples sign ordinance slated

February 22nd, 2019

NAPLES — Sign in and speak up.

Or show up and listen to what other residents have to say.

A public hearing for the revised Naples Sign Ordinance will be held on Monday. The public hearing will take place at 6 p.m., one hour before the Naples Board of Selectmen’s meeting.

The location of the public hearing will be the large meeting room in the Naples Town Hall.

The Naples Ordinance Review Committee (ORC) has been working on this ordinance for about two years. In the past few weeks, there have been some major changes such as the inclusion of grandfather rights.

An earlier version of the ordinance required that digital (or internally LED-lit) signs on the Causeway would be phased out in five years. Thus far, this is no longer part of the ordinance.

If passed by voters the new Sign Ordinance would replace the existing one.

It has not yet been decided if the proposed Sign Ordinance will appear as a warrant article at the town meeting on April 30, or later as a referendum during the May election.

Only time will tell. First, the proposed ordinance will need to go through the process of a first and second reading. If any revisions are made, there will be another first and second reading of the ordinance.

Copies of the revised Sign Ordinance can be downloaded from the town’s website, www.townofnaples.org. The PFD can be located in the middle of the home page.