Bridgton election: Packard, Murphy elected to board of selectmen

June 15th, 2017

G. Fred Packard received 236 votes, while Robert Murphy garnered 233 to win seats on the Bridgton Board of Selectmen. Bill Vincent had 182 votes.

Other races were uncontested:

Planning Board, three-year term, Brian Thomas with 330 votes.

Planning Board alternate, three-year term, Kenneth Gibbs with 327 votes.

SAD 61 Director, three-year term, Cynthia LeBlanc with 329 votes.

For the one-year SAD 61 director term, the leading write-in candidates were Jon Chappell with 12 votes, Bernie King with two votes and Angie Cook with two votes. Eighteen others received one vote. Town officials will contact Chappell to determine if he is interested in taking the job.

Water District trustee, three-year term, Barry Gilman with 328 votes.

Voters enacted a moratorium by a 217–141 margin on retail marijuana establishments and retail marijuana social clubs.

As for the state bond for research, development and commercialization, voters approved the measure, 247–156.