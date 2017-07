Bridgton 4 on the Fourth: What a great way to spend the Fourth!

July 6th, 2017

As a race director, Jim Cossey always strives to produce a “smooth” race. For the most part, he achieved the goal.

“Excellent race in great weather. Started on time and there were no major issues. The first time ever attempt to limit access to the front of the start pack was successful and will be continued with some adjustments for future races,” he said. “The Race Committee and almost 100 volunteers did a great job!”

Rob Gomez, 38, also did a great job in his first appearance running Bridgton. Having moved to Windham, Gomez put together the fastest winning time since 2010, breaking the tape on Depot Street in 20 minutes, 18 seconds.

Heather Mahoney, 34, of Westford, Mass. was the fastest woman, completing the four-miler in 24 minutes, 15 seconds.

As he does each year, Cossey provided the following interesting facts about the 2017 race: