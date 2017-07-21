All-State selection: Mackenzie Buzzell leaves lasting impression on Raider softball program

July 21st, 2017

Mackenzie Buzzell has a distinguished resume as a three-sport athlete at Fryeburg Academy.

She added another line to that resume over the weekend.

Mackenzie was named to the All-State softball team by the Maine Sunday Telegram.

As a captain and centerfielder for the Class B West champion Raiders, Mackenzie was named the conference’s Player of the Year by posting a .541 batting average that included six home runs, six doubles, two triples, 20 RBI and 37 runs scored.

“One of the main reasons Mackenzie is so successful is her work ethic. She works very hard day in and day out to be the very best she can be. By that, I do not mean just individually. She works hard to make her and her teammates better. She is like having another coach on the field,” Fryeburg Academy varsity softball Head Coach Fred Apt said. “She is a leader by example. With a team as young as we were this year, Mackenzie was the catalyst and showed the younger players if you just battle, no matter how bad things look, as long as you are playing, good things can happen. We will miss her leadership, but I think she has left enough of herself with the younger players that they can carry on her approach to the game.”

The daughter of Jackie and Rick Buzzell of Fryeburg, Mackenzie will be attending Colby-Sawyer College in the fall, where she will major in nursing.