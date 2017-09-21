Workshop: More comprehensive milfoil education needed
By Dawn De Busk
Staff Writer
NAPLES — Following a milfoil workshop at the Naples Town Hall, what participants walked away with is: A need for more comprehensive education.
Everyone agreed that education about invasive aquatic plants would need to happen in all of the towns and involve the owners of all of the marinas and waterfront businesses as well as private landowners.
“With education, we could have spotted it [an invasive milfoil outbreak] sooner,” according to Christian Oren with Lakes Environmental Agency (LEA).
Oren was referring to milfoil growth discovered at three sites on Long Lake: Salmon Point Beach, the dock at the Four Seasons Family Campground and Colonial Mast Campground’s waterfront area. Colonial Mast had the least amount of milfoil. With the cooperation of business owners, LEA has been working to eradicate the milfoil outbreaks.
Per discussion, other factors that can help keep milfoil to a minimum are certifying more milfoil inspectors and funding those inspection sites.
The Town of Naples hosted a milfoil workshop on Monday night. Harrison and Bridgton selectmen joined Naples elected officials at the table. Four employees at LEA were on hand to answer questions. Another expert on milfoil is John McPhedran, a biologist and overseer of the Invasive Aquatic Species Program with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
McPhedran shared some ideas about ways to promote knowledge about invasive aquatic plants and protect water quality in lakeside towns.
“One town had a lake week in August. It was a time to look for plants, to bring plants into the office for identification” and to bring in more volunteers for the local lake inspection program.
The selectmen and LEA had talked about public workshops held in the late winter or spring to prepare everyone for summer on the lake and to stem the spread of invasive milfoil.
“It is a big undertaking but not out of the question. For the people who are receptive to the information that is great — learning about the plants is great,” McPhedran said.
In order to help keep the lakes milfoil-free, people do not need to learn how to identify every aquatic plant. People need to know what might be milfoil and where to bring it.
“The real thing is to get people to inspect their boats, their fishing lines, the gear, and to remove whatever they see,” he said.
“We know no matter how much you train inspectors. Sometimes, they sit and don’t do a good inspection,” he said, citing a firsthand experience at one inspection site.
“The success of the program is that everyone inspect their boat before and after they launch,” he said. “How do we get there — I don’t know?”
There was a question about available funding to assist with all the elements involved in protecting the area’s bodies of water from milfoil.
“When I hear inspections, I think boats. For inspecting boats, we have grant money — typically $2000 per ramp,” McPhedran said. “We wouldn’t have grant money, but we can train volunteers.”
He did not know of funding for other aspect like doing lake surveys and training volunteers.
LEA Executive Director Peter Lowell also shared ideas for ramping up the milfoil inspections on the lake.
“I like the idea of meeting in the spring. We have the Maine Milfoil Summit. It gets people fired up and help to layout a road map for year ahead,” he said.
It would be even better “if the private boat launches send someone to the meeting and get someone certified to do inspections,” Lowell said. “That way you have someone who is accountatable.”
He included road associations and lake associations on privately-owned property along with businesses on the lake as likely candidates to get a representative certified as a boat inspector.
“Unless you have someone at that site that is accountable, you will have a problem,” he said.
“You could charge a fee [at the boat launch] to keep them certified,” Lowell said.
This concept was repeated after the workshop by people in the audience that favored a small increase in boat ramp fees that would go right back into protecting the water quality.
Naples Selectman Bob Caron II discussed an ordinance to get people in line versus relying on volunteerism to keep milfoil out of the lakes.
“Say the towns decide to do an ordinance down the road. What we could do is set a meeting date and, depending on turnout,” determine whether or not an ordinance is needed, he said.
“Obviously, none of the towns want to create more patrolling issues. These lakes are important to all of our communities. Tourists spend a lot of money in town because of these lakes,” Caron said.
Lowell and Caron talked about whether this should be done informally at first, or if it would be necessary to make mandates regarding boat inspections at every entry point to the lake.
Ron Terciak is the captain of the Songo River Queen II, which gives him firsthand experience to the public’s lack of knowledge about invasive aquatic plants.
“We need to educate. So many people from other towns that I speak with have no idea what milfoil is,” Terciak said.
He suggested putting up signs with photos showing what milfoil is. Those signs could be placed all around town: at public docks, the restaurants, the grocery stores, libraries, museums.
“Everywhere people go, we have to educate them. People have no idea what milfoil is and the damage it does. We do,” he said.