Winners, photos of Bridgton Fourth of July Parade

July 20th, 2018

BEST OF THE FOURTH — There was plenty of competition for top honors at this year’s Bridgton Fourth of July Parade, organized by the local Lions Club. Awards went to: Judges’ Choice, Bridgton Historical Society and Naples American Legion; first place Non-Commercial Cub Scout Pack 149; second place Non-Commercial Easy Riders; first place Commercial The Bridgton News; second place Commercial Hayes True Value; honorable mentions Easy Riders and Magic Lantern. (Rivet Photos)