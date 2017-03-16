March 16th, 2017

NAPLES — William Burnham, 79, died on Monday, March 6, 2017, due to complications from a car accident.

He was born in Harrison, a son of Raymond A. Burnham and Dorothy (Barker) Mader. Since retiring from the U.S. Navy, William has lived in Rhode Island and Maine. He was a United States Naval Veteran of the Vietnam War. He served throughout the world on various ships for 20 years.

William retired from Brown University where he was employed as a stationary engineer.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Burnham and Raymond (Lee) Burnham; and his sister Joan Lawrence.

Surviving are his brother Kenneth Burnham of Bridgton; his sister-in-law Christine Burnham of Warwick, R.I.; half sisters, Rae Ann Scott of Arlington, Tex., Roseanna Aiken of Racine, Wis., Winifred Somers of Davenport, Fla., Sharon Allen of Dresden; half brothers, Scott Burnham of Harrison, and Randall Burnham of Litchfield; loving nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and pets.

Mr. Burnham will be buried with military honors at the Edes Falls Cemetery in the spring. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net