September 27th, 2018

William Blake, 81, of Bridgton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.

He was born in Billerica, Mass., on March 29, 1937, to Franklin and Jesse E. (Macdonald) Blake. He faithfully served our country in the U.S. Army. William had been a truck driver for 30 years, working for Towne trucking for 20 of those years. He married Diana Plante on April 4, 1981.

He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, collecting antique cars, and working at the local food pantry. William was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved spending time with his family.

William is survived by his wife Diana; two sons, William Blake and Steven Blake; three stepchildren, Kathleen Cabral, Stephen Cabral and wife Cindy, and Pam Turmel and her partner Michael Regan; seven grandchildren, Krystal, Steven, Cassandra, Jessica, Jonathan, James and Kody; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Caiden and Madelyn; brothers and sisters-in-law, sister Yvette, Roger, Lilian, Beatrice and Dennis; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Grace; and two brothers, Charles and Phil.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Church, 225 South High Street, Bridgton. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Bridgton. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com