What’s inside time capsule?

February 22nd, 2019

What’s inside?

That question will be answered this Saturday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. as members of the Lake Region High School Interact Club opens a time capsule left by the Class of 1995 in Lake Region’s Theodore Nutting Gym.

Members of the public are invited to join current high school students, members of the Lake Region Class of 1995 and local Rotarians for this historic event. Light refreshments and food will be available.

“Momentum has been building. The students and staff are really excited to see what’s inside!” — Class of 1995.

Later in the school year, current Lake Region High School students will fill the time capsule with items that reflect current events and trends. These items will be placed back into a new time capsule in the Theodore Nutting Gym, covered by a plaque sponsored by the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club and donations.

Feel free to call LRHS Principal Erik Good at 693-6221 if you have any questions

Interact is an international organization sponsored by Rotary that brings young people together (ages 12 to 18) to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of “Service Above Self.” This club is made up of students who desire to volunteer their time and aid school and community.

In the past, the LRHS Interact Club has participated in Habitat for Humanity, caroled at nursing homes, built a school/bathrooms in the Dominican Republic, held a veterans assembly and much more.