Wayne A. Chaplin, 70

April 12th, 2017

NAPLES — Wayne Arthur Chaplin, 70, son of the late Mainard and Annie (Spiller) Chaplin, passed away while on a cruise on Monday, April 3, 2017.

Born on Nov. 17, 1946, in Casco, Wayne graduated from Bridgton High School in 1964. He attended one year at Gorham State Teachers College, and served as an Aviation Mechanic in the U.S. Navy for four years. He worked as a Purchasing Agent at GTE for 23 years. For the past 20 years, Wayne loved working as a Park Ranger at Sebago Lake State Park.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Brenda (Blanchard), who has enjoyed 45 years of marriage by his side. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind son Jeffrey and his wife Susan; daughter Kendra and her husband Gerald; son Daniel and his wife Emily; four granddaughters, three stepgrandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and brother Merle and his wife Marge. Wayne was predeceased by his sister Marion Leavitt.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, April 13, at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net