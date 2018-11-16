Veterans’ monument to be moved to beach property

November 16th, 2018

By Dawn De Busk

Staff Writer

NAPLES — Some of the people who gathered at the Naples Veterans Monument on Veterans Day may have not known that it was the last time a ceremony would be held at that spot.

That is because the Vets monument will be transported to Kent’s Landing this upcoming Tuesday.

However, everyone who attended the Veterans Day observance did learn about the monument move. Maine 2nd District Commander Curtis Merrill announced the good news.

On the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 20, the task of moving the monument will begin, he said.

It has been a long time in the making, according to Merrill. It has been a pet project of his for almost half a decade, shortly after Kent’s Landing was officially purchased.

Some of the reasons for the move were safety concerns since the corner of the Village Green is so close to passing vehicles. Another reason was so that the monument would be more visible — to people in vehicles on Route 302 and in boats on Long Lake.

It’s been more than five years since the idea of moving the monument to Kent’s Landing was discussed and someone volunteered to write a grant to pay for the move. Regrettably, those early plans never panned out.

In late October of this year, Merrill coordinated the work needed to prepare the spot at Kent’s Landing. The space is designed for the monument to expand, Merrill said.

On Sunday, one last Veterans Day observance was held.

Next year, when community members gather for Memorial Day services, it will be at Kent’s Landing where the monument will have been relocated.