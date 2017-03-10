Velma A. Foss, 94

March 10th, 2017

Velma Avis Foss, 94, of Naples passed away at Bridgton Hospital on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

She was the last of 10 children born to Percy and Lizzey Frank of Casco, better known as Frank’s Dairy.

Velma worked in shoe shops and Glencraft Products for several years before retiring. After retirement, she served as a nanny for the Chalmers’ family of Bridgton, caring for three children and bonding as a family for a lifetime.

Velma is survived by one son, Rocky Pratt of Bridgton and Florida; a daughter, Joyce Tucci of Las Vegas; two special grandsons of Milford, Conn. and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial will be held in the spring.