Two Bridgton women die in Route 302 crash

June 8th, 2018

CASCO — Two Bridgton women were killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle head-on crash on Route 302 in Casco.

The women were identified as Jamie Mantz, 53 and her mother, Carol Strom, 80, who was the passenger in the 2003 Jeep Liberty.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, along with Casco and Raymond Fire & Rescue, responded to a head-on crash at 3:59 p.m.

Police say a 2003 Chevy Tahoe, operated by Austin Wood, 26, of Naples was traveling eastbound on Route 302 in Casco. Initial investigation showed that, for unknown reasons, Mantz crossed the center line and struck Wood head on. Both Mantz and Strom died as a result of the crash. Wood was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious head and leg injuries. He is in critical care.

All three occupants had to be extricated out of their respective vehicles.