Timber sale nets Casco 10K

February 23rd, 2018

By Dawn De Busk

Staff Writer

CASCO – From towering trees that bring in good prices in the form of lumber to the sand and salt that helps vehicles maneuver on the roads and public easements, Casco Town Manager Dave Morton covered the spectrum in his report to the selectmen.

The revenue-generating timber harvest on town land off State Park road has been completed, Morton said.

“The town has netted $4533 from the sale of wood harvested,” he said.

“The town anticipates receiving an additional $6000 from wood that has been delivered, but payments have not been made,” Morton said.

Additionally, the timber harvest project created a healthier forest and a nice habitat for wildlife living in the wooded area owned by the town.

It was the Casco Open Space Commission that did the leg work to put into action the timber harvest on the undeveloped acreage off State Park Road.

In unrelated business, “the town has used 3500 yards of winter sand and 160 tons of road salt. The town renewed its winter stockpile sand and salt supplies” in early February, he said.

When accessing the sand kiosk that is for Casco residents only, Morton reminded drivers to refrain from going through the gate that is marked for authorized vehicles only.

“Please don’t go through the gate. Please use the small circular road. We don’t want to be responsible for any vehicles that interactions with the big vehicles that pull in and out of there,” he said.

Per usual, Morton reminded people not to park on the side of public roads during snowstorms.

Chairman Holly Hancock expressed concerns about a traffic problem in the Village.

“Speaking of parking on public ways – I’ve had a couple near misses [because of] people parking on the street in front of The Grange,” Hancock said.

She said that vehicles have been parked on Meadow Road, also known as Route 121, in front of The Grange Hall.

The Town of Casco sold the Grange to a privately-owned business that rehabilitates buildings.

Morton offered up a solution.

“We should probably ask them to put some orange cones out,” he said.

Hancock continued.

“Twice now, I have been heading north and there was no one coming from the south. But, the people pulling out of Leach Hill Road, those folks have pulled out without looking,” she said.

Selectman Thomas Peaslee asked if this was happening because of work being done on the Grange.

Morton said, “The parking is very limited; and there are several contractors working on rehabbing the building.”

Hancock suggested reaching out to the contractor to ask workers to be mindful of where they park – even though the speed limit is slower once people arrive in the Village.

“There is one car that could be moved to the parking lot across the street,” she said.

“It is worth a conversation. We want to be good neighbors. It is a bit of a hazard,” she said.