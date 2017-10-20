October 20th, 2017

WESTBROOK — Theresa G. (Doiron) Murray, 91, died Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at the Stroudwater Lodge.

She was born Oct. 16, 1926, in Westbrook, a daughter of Oliver and Sophie (Gallant) Doiron.

Theresa spent her entire life in Westbrook and was very passionate about her community. She was an active member of St. Anthony’s Parish and enjoyed her time as a crossing guard, leading thousands of kids at her post at Cumberland and Bridge Street. She loved line dancing, bowling, her senior citizens group, and coffee with friends at Mr. Bagel. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and homemaker with her warm and easygoing personality.

In addition to her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Earl Murray; brothers, Theodore, Leo, Ben, Roy, Gerard, Patrick and Donald; and sisters, Olive and Lucey.

She is survived by her children, Peter Murray of Westbrook, Patrick Murray of Chebeague Island, Paula Parsons of Durham and John “Philip” Murray of Sebago; sister, Jackie Macisso of Westbrook; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Blais & Hay Funeral Home, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 268 Brown Street, Westbrook. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook.

Those wishing to remember Theresa may make a gift in her memory to the Dempsey Center, attn. CMMC Development Office, 300 Main St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

