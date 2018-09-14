Theodore J. Ahlquist, 76

September 14th, 2018

AUBURN — Theodore John “Poppy” Ahlquist, 76, of Harrison, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, surrounded by his family at the hospice house.

He was born in Worcester, Mass., on Feb. 19, 1941, the son of Theodore P. and Bertha S. Broadbent Ahlquist. He married Freda Anderson on April 30, 1966, and had been employed as a tool and die maker at Yankee Machine for many years. In his younger years he loved to hunt and fish. He was an amazing gardener. His trees, flower and vegetable gardens were a big part of his life after retirement. He and his family got much enjoyment from them. He loved all animals, feeding the birds and squirrels, and his daily visits from the neighborhood dogs. He had a very special spot in his heart for his grand dog, Nolan, who he loved spending time with.

He is survived by his wife, Freda Anderson Ahlquist of Harrison; his son, Brian Ahlquist and wife Jackie; his daughter, Britta Dickinson and husband Earle; grandchildren, Spencer Mishoe and wife Samantha and their three children, Adeline, Porter and Teddy, Lindsey Mishoe, Jeffrey Ahlquist, Tanner Nolin, Jessica Desrosiers and her children, Jack, Jayne and Lydia; his brothers, Bruce and John; and his sister, Elizabeth. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Ronald.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com