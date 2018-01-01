THIS SUBSCRIPTION IS NOT FOR THE PRINT EDITION this is only for the digital edition. Print subscribers must call or mail in their order.

PLEASE TAKE NOTE: The Bridgton News online digital edition is now available on most mobile devices, including the iPad and iPhone, however we are currently experiencing a problem enlarging the view on those devices.



IF YOU ARE RE-SUBSCRIBING AFTER YOUR PREVIOUS SUBSCRIPTION HAS EXPIRED: Please make sure you are logged in before attempting to pay for your subscription. Do this by scrolling down on this page and making sure that you don't see the log-in form on the right-hand side. If you are not logged in, your payment will go through but your account will not be automatically upgraded.

Here you can subscribe to the online version ONLY of The Bridgton News. The News subscriptions are available in either one month ($3.75), six month ($15.95) or one year ($28.95) packages. Each issue comes out in stores on Thursday, while digital issues may become available Wednesday night. Once you've completed your Paypal order, please wait for Paypal to automatically redirect you to the registration page. Also check your email for a confirmation. If you don't see this in your inbox, check the spam folder.

One month — $3.75

Six months — $15.95

One year — $28.95