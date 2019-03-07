Selectmen notes: Salmon Point suit settlement in works?

March 7th, 2019

More notes from last week’s Bridgton selectmen’s meeting:

Agreement close? The town and Salmon Point Road property owner Carol Martini may be close to an agreement regarding a lawsuit filed concerning public use of the private roadway leading to the town beach.

Martini filed for a declaratory judgment in mid-August in Superior Court in Portland, claiming the Town of Bridgton has no legal right of access, to cease all actions that direct traffic over the private way and use of Martini’s property constitutes an illegal and ongoing trespass.

Town attorneys from the Portland firm of Drummond Woodsum filed Bridgton’s argument on Sept. 12.

Town Manager Robert Peabody Monday said a “settlement” was to be ratified by selectmen, and then forwarded to Martini for her approval. The two sides took part in a 12-hour mediation session about a month ago. Peabody was unable to reveal terms of the settlement until both parties ratified the agreement.

Eviction process started. Despite a request by Jo-Anne Connolly seeking a “little more time,” selectmen voted 5-0 to authorize legal counsel to begin an eviction lawsuit (Rule 80D) against Connolly/First and Last Resort Motel property pursuant to tax lien foreclosure (2016 to present, no property taxes paid).

Connolly did indicate to selectmen that tenants still reside at the property.

Quit claim deed. Selectmen accepted payment for taxes owed (2016-2018 for the amount of $21,691.51) and approved a municipal quit-claim deed to Christine Ryan for property on Noncarrow Way.

Thanks for keeping hydrants clean. The Bridgton Fire Department thanks all citizens who have assisted in keeping fire hydrants clear of snow this winter.

Thanks also go to the following for taking part in the hydrant detail: Deputy Chiefs Paul Field Jr. and Eric Field, Captains Brad Vincent, Tom Harriman and Nathan Frank, and firefighters Adam Cook, Ernest Field, Dalton Hulsey, Jordan Libby, Richard Meek, Doug Ross, Jason Tausek and Chaplain/firefighter Mike Zullo.

Tough time for a breakdown. After the recent snowstorm, walking the sidewalks along Main Street was a little slicker than pedestrians had experienced this winter. Why? The town’s sidewalk plow was out of commission. Public Works Director Jim Kidder and his staff were taking a look and hoping that the machine required a minor fix, since it seems Mother Nature isn’t quite done with snow and slush.

The town posted the following message on its website last Friday: Due to unforeseen equipment issues, the Town of Bridgton is hereby notifying residents and business owners that the sidewalks may not be maintained during and immediately after the upcoming snow storms. The Public Works Department will make every reasonable effort to maintain the sidewalks on Main Street from Pondicherry Square to Main Hill/Gage Street. We thank you for your patience, understanding, and cooperation — this has been an exceptionally challenging winter for both our Public Works Department crew and the equipment they depend on to maintain public roadways and sidewalks.

Many merchants cleared snow from sidewalks after Monday’s storm, which was the practice years ago before the sidewalk plow’s arrival.

Raffle winner. As part of the Bridgton Ice Rink re-opening on Friday, Feb. 15, a raffle for a pair of ice skates was held. The winner was Rebekah Knights.

Tip of the hat. Chuck Renneker gave a tip of the hat to members of the Land Use & Zoning Committee for their work in developing the proposed Land Use Ordinance that will go before voters this June (check the town’s website to review the proposal).

“They did a heck of a job,” Renneker told selectmen. “They are bright and talented…These people brought their talents and contributed. You should be proud of them.”

Committee members include Ken Gibbs, Bill O’Connor, Lucia Terry and Bill Vincent, along with Renneker.

Renneker also cited the efforts of Planning Board member Deb Brusini, who worked with the group as a PB liaison.

Brusini, who is chairman of the Ordinance Review Committee, reported to selectmen that six ordinances that the group was instructed to review will be sent to the town’s attorney. Revisions/amendments to these ordinances could go before voters in June, if ready, or in November.

Brusini also made a pitch to the general public that additional members are needed on the ORC. Anyone interested should contact the town office.

Roads posted. Selectmen supported Kidder’s recommendation to post the following roads for load limits March 1 through May 1:

South Bridgton: Burnham Road, Willis Park Road, Ingalls Road, Fosterville Road (to end), Winn Road, Swamp Road, North Road, Raspberry Lane, Camp Pondicherry Road, Wildwood and Moose Cove Lodge.

West Bridgton: Mountain Road, Hio Ridge Road, Sam Ingalls Road, Whitney Road, Highland Pines Road, Millbrook Road, Harmon Road, Isaac Stevens Road, Kilgore Road, Cedar Drive, East Pondicherry Road, West Pondicherry Road and South Bay Road (Knights Hill Development).

North Bridgton: Highland Road, Chadbourne Hill Road, Upper Ridge Road, Middle Ridge Road, Monk Road, Kimball Road, Highland Point Development.

Village Area: Kansas Road, Pond Road, Dugway Road, Mt. Henry Road, Zion Hill Road.

Next board meetings. March 12 and March 26 at 5 p.m.