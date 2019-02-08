Scott L. Charles, 64

February 8th, 2019

LEWISTON — Scott Lee Charles, 64, of Fryeburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

He was born on March 19, 1954, in Portland, a son of Dean and Phyllis (Palmer) Charles. He attended local schools, graduating from Fryeburg Academy in 1972.

Scott worked at Bailey Manufacturing for several years until it closed, and later at Dearborn.

In his youth, he was in the Boy Scouts and enjoyed fishing and snowmobiling. He also loved to build. He was proud to have cleared his own land for a log home that he built including all of the electrical and plumbing. More recently, he liked reading James Patterson novels and taking his son out hunting for new ones to add to his collection. Scott would also not pass up the opportunity for a game of cribbage.

Scott is survived by his mother, Phyllis of Brownfield; two children, Molly and Ryan Charles; two sisters, Janet Day of Brownfield and Cindy Priest of Fryeburg; ex-wife and friend, Rebecca Charles of Fryeburg.

He was predeceased by his father, Dean, in 1990.

A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at the Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren Street, Fryeburg. Interment in the spring will be at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg. Gifts may be given in Scott’s memory to his daughter, Molly Charles, c/o the funeral home. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.woodfuneralhome.org