April 12th, 2018

CASCO — Sandra Lee (Perry) McPherson, 73, passed away at home Easter Day, April 1, 2018, with her loving family by her side.

Sandy was born July 1, 1944, in Westbrook.

She was predeceased by her mother and two of her sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa LaMontagne of Casco, who cared for her until the end; daughter, Wendy Shaw of Corpus Christi, Texas; sons, Ronnie Rowe of Bangor, Mark Rowe of Florida and David Rowe of Nebraska; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, foster children and friends she loved very much.

There will be a private celebration of life to be held at a later date. Please contact a family member for details. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net