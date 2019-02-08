Sandra L. Greenlaw, 66

February 8th, 2019

PORTLAND — Sandra Lee Greenlaw, 66, of Portland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.

Sandra was born in Portland on July 9, 1952, the daughter of Joseph and Eileen (Hatcher) Konon. She attended St. Joseph’s School and graduated from Deering High School in 1970. She married the love of her life, the late John Greenlaw on June 2, 1973, at St. Joseph’s Church in Portland. Sandra and John met in their neighborhood when she befriended his younger sisters. They knew each other for years before falling in love and getting married. They had a loving and strong marriage and enjoyed taking trips together and having lunch and walks at Fort Williams.

Sandra worked in the offices of Century Tire before starting at the Osteopathic Hospital as a unit secretary. She loved her work there and kept in touch with her former co-workers for her entire life. After her work at the hospital, she became a full-time, stay-at-home mom and homemaker. Sandra relished her “job” as a mother to her daughter, Kristin. She loved having a house full of kids over, was a regular volunteer at school functions and in the classroom. She played endless hours of board games, read her daughter book after book, and always was game to take her shopping.

Sandra was always smiling and loved people. She was always ready to chat or ask about your day. She loved taking bus trips, shopping with friends and family, reading books, word finds, going to plays and her weekly knitting group at Central Yarn. Animals, daisies, angels, the beach and butterflies always made her smile. Family was the most important thing to Sandra. She adored her nieces, nephews and extended family. She loved going to family functions and looked forward to each and every one. She was the first one to say hello and always gave the biggest hugs. Sandra was the kind of grandmother every child should have.

Sandra was predeceased by her parents and her husband, John.

Survivors include her daughter, Kristin Jordan of Portland; three grandchildren; brother, Michael Konon of New Hampshire; sisters, Pat Carroll of Norway and Maureen Quinn of Casco; and many nieces and nephews who she thought the world of.

Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Sandra’s online guestbook at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Sandra’s life at Woodford’s Congregational Church in Portland, on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. Burial will take place in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Toys for Tots in Sandra’s name at Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive Triangle, VA 22172. Sandra loved Christmas and it would bring her so much happiness to think of a child getting something magical in her honor.