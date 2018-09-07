Ruth E. Morrison, 82

September 7th, 2018

NAPLES — Ruth E. “Honey” Morrison, 82, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born Nov. 28, 1935, in Canton, Mass., to Albert and Ruth Lowry. She came to Naples with her husband, George Morrison, and three children in 1965, and immediately embraced the charm and relaxed lifestyle of the lake environment.

She worked as the librarian for Casco Junior High and Crooked River Elementary School in Casco for 20 years, as well as volunteering at the Naples Public Library every summer. She enjoyed gardening, reading, skiing, hiking and traveling and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. Her winters were spent in Florida with her husband playing golf and enjoying their good friends they had made since traveling there for 20 years. Honey will be remembered for rallying the family to midnight swims on hot summer nights, playing pranks on everyone she loved just to hear laughter, and organizing hikes to the peaks of Maine and New Hampshire. She shared her love for books with all that surrounded her, and she often could be found cuddling with grandchildren, reading their favorite stories. Her zest for life will be missed by all.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, George Morrison; three daughters, Laurie and her husband Roger of Naples, Barbara and her husband Jon of Vermont, and LeeLee and her husband Pat of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; her seven grandchildren, Jamie, Adam, Sarah, Caty, Kelsey, Marcus and Mia; and three great-grandchildren. Honey is also survived by her sister, Charlotte Lowry of Newburyport, Mass.; her niece, Julie Damren; and her nephew Randy McDougall.

Honey was lovingly cared for by Sue Stanley from Raymond during her last months of life. The family is overwhelmingly appreciative for her time spent with Honey.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hall Funeral Home in Casco. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held at their lakefront home in Naples, from 1:15 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Naples Public Library, 940 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, ME 04055. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net