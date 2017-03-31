March 31st, 2017

WINDHAM — Ruby A. Gouette, 80, of Bridgton, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2017, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born in Bridgton on Jan. 9, 1937, the daughter of Linwood Irving and Alfreda Marie (O’Brien) Hill, she attended Bridgton schools, graduating from Bridgton High School in June 1955.She was an active church member for all of her life, known for her hugging ministry. She was a member of Gorham Christian Church and then Cornerstone Assembly of God in Windham. Always in charge of the kitchen at potlucks at church, she had the gift of hospitality, extending it into her own home where company could always count on a spread of food and great fellowship. She was an active member of her community, teaching Sunday school for six years, being a Cub Scout leader, a member of Moms to Moms, keeping score for Little League games (even under duress), transporting cheerleaders, and being everyone’s biggest fan.Voted Best Dancer and Class Flirt by her fellow classmates, Ruby had an infectious spirit for life, the perfect combination of laughter and sass.

Aside from working in her home with her kids, she worked for Shaw’s West Gate for eight years, waitressed at Chute’s in Windham for five years, and as a custodian for her church. An avid knitter, painter, and lover of ceramics, her passion for creativity was only surpassed by her love of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren will always remember picking veggies in her garden, saying a prayer before going on a car trip and watching out for the snap of a wet dishrag when you weren’t supposed to be in the kitchen.

Ruby was predeceased by her parents, Linwood and Marie; her brothers. Larry. Dale, Linwood. Dennis, and Rodney Hill; and sisters, Barbara Ayer and Doris Merrifield.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Howard “Dick” Gouette; her brother Earl Hill and wife Peggy; sister-in-law Irene Hill; children, Sandy and husband Jeff Seaton, Lynne and husband Garfield Holmes, Terry and husband Danny Warren, Michael and wife Nancy Griffin, Steven Gouette, and Rich and wife Spring Gouette; 21 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren (with one in the oven); and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to invite you to a Celebration of Life at the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church, 48 Cottage Road, Windham, on Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Dolby Funeral Chapel, 434 River Rd. Windham.

The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruby’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, 383 US Route One, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074. Please visit www.dolbyfuneralchapel.com for additional information and to sign Ruby’s online guestbook.