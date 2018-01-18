Rotary Club Good Citizen: Olivia Deschenes

January 18th, 2018

Olivia Deschenes of Naples has been selected as the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club’s “Citizen of the Month” for January.

Each month, the Rotary Club recognizes a Lake Region High School student who displays good citizenship and contributes to the school community. The recipient is honored at a Rotary breakfast meeting and is presented a monetary gift.

Parent: Suzanne Deschenes

Sibling(s): Michael, Jake and Joseph Deschenes

Activities: Field hockey, Lacrosse, Varsity Club

Community activities: Interact Club, National Honors Society, Youth Rec Programs, Trunk or Treat

Hobbies: Field Hockey, Lacrosse, Painting, Ukulele

Future plans: I plan on attending Bentley University next fall!

What is your favorite class? My favorite class this year is Humanities because we are given the freedom to learn about topics of our choice.

What is your toughest class? My toughest class this year is Calculus because math has always been difficult for me.

How do you balance your class work and your extracurricular activities? I balance my class work and extracurricular activities by planning ahead. If I know exactly when or where I need to do something ahead of time, it makes it a lot easier than trying to cram everything in all at once.

What is the biggest challenge high school students face today? I think the biggest challenge that high school students face today is trying to figure out what they want to do after they graduate. There are so many different options and it is difficult to be 100% sure of what path you want to take or where you want to go.

Who has inspired you educationally and how? One of my greatest inspirers in education is Sasha Kantro. She has pushed me to think critically and has encouraged me to be aware of what is occurring throughout the world.

The motto of Rotary International is “Service Above Self.” In what way have you contributed to serving your community? I have contributed to serving my community through my involvement with local clubs and organizations. During my time with these clubs, such as Interact and National Honor Society, I have done volunteer work in the Lake Region area. Additionally, I have been involved with youth sports camps, clinics and practices with Varsity Club. I am very thankful for all of the service experiences I have had throughout the years!