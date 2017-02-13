Ronald A. Murch, 88

February 13th, 2017

LEWISTON — Ronald Arthur Murch, 88, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston.

He was born in Rockland, on April 21, 1928, the son of Malcolm and Lena Barnes Murch. After graduating from Bridgton High School in 1947, he went on to Aurora College (now Aurora University) in Illinois, and earned a B.A. in music in 1953, a Bachelor’s of Theology in 1955, and a Master’s of Education from the University of Mass. in 1962. He served churches in New London, Conn.; West Wareham, Mass.; East Granby, Conn.; Carr, Fla.; and Auburn. He also taught French and English at the Junior-Senior High School in East Granby, from 1964 to 1983. After moving to Lewiston, in 1986, he taught at Franklin Academy in Sabattus, and substituted for various subjects in the Auburn school system.

He married Carol Sylvester Edgecomb in 1986, and they had thirty happy years together. They enjoyed their annual trips to Virginia and Tennessee to spend time with son, Bruce and his wife, and their children and grandchildren; daughter, Miriam Kezer, and her husband, and their children.

Many of Ronald’s former students kept in touch through the years and developed lasting friendships. One former student, Tricia Grant Gregoire, requested that Ronald and Carol become her godparents, and they were delighted to fill that role in her life. Ronald was known to be a loyal friend to people he met as far back as grade school, and to friends he met in more recent years.

Besides his wife, Carol, and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, he leaves a sister, Janice Chapman of Dowling Park, Fla.; and a sister-in-law. He was predeceased by his father in 1982, his mother in 1984, his brother, Bruce in 1953, his brother, Sherwin in 2013 and his brother Brian in 2016, and many dear friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. at the Turner Street Community Church (Advent Christian), 263 Turner Street, Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a favorite charity or do a good deed for a person in need to honor him. Arrangements by Funeral Alternatives, Lewiston.