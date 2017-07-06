Robert N. Isaacson, 92

July 6th, 2017

NAPLES — Robert Newton Isaacson, 92, slipped away unexpectedly on Monday, June 26, 2017, with his wife Joan and daughter Holly by his side.

Born in Hudson, New York, Oct. 1, 1924, he graduated from Hudson High School and attended Paul Smith's College in upstate N.Y.

He served his country during WWII as a paratrooper in the 101st “Screaming Eagles.” He participated in the Battle of the Bulge and Operation Market Garden. He was an avid reader and self-taught student of calculus in his later years. He was an outdoorsman and closely followed Red Sox, Patriots and tennis. He had a wonderful smile and laugh.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan Lemieux Isaacson, whom he met while he was a N.Y. State Trooper; sons Peter and wife Beth of St. Regis Falls, N.Y., Bob and wife Kathy of Hamilton, Mont.; daughters Lauri Pshenishny of Ruskin, Fla., and Holly of Shapleigh; and his brother Richard of Silverdale, Wash. He loved spending time and hearing about his seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Lillian Isaacson; brother Al; sisters Doris and Ruth; and his son-in-law David Pshenishny.

A celebration of his life was planned for Saturday, July 1st, at 2 p.m., at Hall Funeral Home in Casco. Interment is planned for Oct. in St. Regis Falls, N.Y. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net