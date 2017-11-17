Robert E. Steller, 70

November 17th, 2017

CENTER LOVELL — Robert Edward Steller, 70, died on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 in Center Lovell.

Bob was a history and political science teacher at Middletown Township High School, Middletown, N.J. for over 30 years. He was admired by both staff and students. His passion for education led him to inspire many young men and women.

Community involvement was important to Bob. He served two terms as a councilman for the town of Spring Lake, N.J. Bob also served on the Vestry of the Church of St. Uriel the Archangel, Sea Girt, N.J.

Bob was married to Patricia Gibson, the love of his life, for 37 years. They retired to Kezar Lake in Center Lovell in 2002. There, Bob continued his dedication to the community as chairman of the SAD 72 School Board and on various committees for the Town of Lovell. Additionally, he was president of the Board of Directors of the Westways Community.

Bob will be remembered most for his spontaneous sense of humor and for being full of life, gracious and charismatic. He enjoyed spending time on the lake and was an accomplished cook and a voracious reader. Bob made everyone he encountered feel special.

Bob will be deeply missed by his family who were friends, and his friends who were family. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Gibson; his father, Frederick C. Steller; sisters Kathleen Steller and Susan Steller; brothers Frederick C. Steller Jr. and Brian Steller; and many nephews and nieces.

Bob was predeceased by his mother, Madeline O’Connor Steller; and sister, Michele Steller Patterson.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lovell United Church of Christ, PO Box 232, Lovell, ME 04051; the Sunshine Backpack Food Program, 6 Merrill Corner Road, Brownfield, ME 04010; or the Church of St. Uriel the Archangel, 219 Philadelphia Blvd., Sea Girt, NJ 08750.