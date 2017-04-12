Robert B. Robbins, 86

April 12th, 2017

THONOTOSASSA, FLA. — Robert “Bob” B. Robbins, 86, formerly of Bridgton, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Thonotosassa, Florida.

He was born Jan. 25, 1931, in Bridgton.

Bob graduated from Bridgton High School in 1949, then enlisted in the army, serving during the Korean War. Upon his return, he worked for Central Maine Power Company for 38 years before retiring. He also operated a shoe repair business out of his garage. Bob joined the Masonic Lodge in 1961. He and Ann were active members in the Eastern Star, where they were Worthy Patron and Worthy Matron.

In retirement, Bob and Ann traveled throughout the U.S. in their RV, with daughter Cheryl, before settling in Florida for the winters. Summers were spent at the family cottage at Salmon Point in Bridgton.

Bob carried with him and displayed a strong sense of pride in his willingness to support his neighbors, family and friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed it — he would see something that needed to be done and be one of the first to step up.

Bob enjoyed time with family, especially annual reunions and holiday gatherings. His enjoyment came from the simple pleasures — a good game of horseshoes, splitting wood with his brothers, hunting with his sons, competing in ring-toss — enjoying it when his nieces and nephews won. In Florida, he enjoyed the comradery of horseshoes, shuffleboard, and golf, along with singing in the barbershop quartet.

Bob was always involved in his children’s events, as a Scout leader and little league coach, and could always be found carrying the chains at their high school football games.

Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and was extremely proud of their accomplishments. He especially enjoyed taking them for rides in his truck, telling them stories, or impressing them with his yodeling.

His family is grateful for the care providers at the Heartland Rehab/Nursing Center in Zephyrhills, Florida, and the Bridgton Nursing Home in Bridgton.

Bob was a good man, a loving man, a sincere man, a resilient man, a giving man, a family man...and will be forever missed by many.

Bob was predeceased by his daughter Cheryl; parents Edward and Ruth Robbins; brothers, Bruce, Everett, Morris and David; and sisters, Mary Eva, Iris, and Edeena.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Ann Robbins; sons Scott and wife Sandra of Clarksville, Md., Gary and wife Renee of Gray, and Robbie of Sebago; two grandchildren, Kyle and Tayla Robbins of Gray; one sister, Judy Brown of Alfred; and many nieces and nephews.

Services are scheduled for Saturday, June 10, in Bridgton, details to be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 8 Elm Street, Bridgton. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com